Gujarat Giants made it two wins in two days by beating defending champions Bengal Warriors 34-25 in the first match of Day 3 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Giants’ raiders made it a night to remember by inviting errors from the Warriors defence and playing to the team’s strategy.
Ajay Kumar picked 9 points and was supported by Pardeep Kumar with 7. Bengal’s loss will affect their confidence as they try to secure a playoff berth. Captain Maninder Singh scored 9 points but had a difficult time on the mat against a well-drilled Gujarat unit marshalled by Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.
A collective effort from Bengaluru Bulls helped them beat UP Yoddha 31-26 in the second match of the day. Pawan Sehrawat scored 9 raid points for the Bulls, but it was their defence that made a difference with left corner Aman picking up a High 5 (7 tackle points).
Bengaluru went into the match with just 1 win in 6 matches, but their defence was certainly tuned in for the U.P. challenge. They ensured Yoddha’s Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill had a poor outing. Yoddha can only blame their raiders for the results as their defence matched the Bulls throughout the encounter. Nitesh Kumar picked up a High 5 while Ashu Singh and Sumit picked 4 points each for U.P.
Points table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|15
|9
|4
|2
|53
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|17
|9
|7
|1
|51
|3
|Patna Pirates
|13
|8
|4
|1
|45
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|6
|6
|3
|43
|5
|U Mumba
|14
|5
|4
|5
|42
|6
|U.P Yoddha
|15
|5
|7
|3
|41
|7
|Bengal Warriors
|15
|7
|7
|1
|41
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14
|6
|6
|2
|40
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|4
|4
|6
|39
|10
|Gujarat Giants
|14
|5
|6
|3
|38
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|14
|7
|7
|6
|37
|12
|Telugu Titans
|14
|1
|10
|3
|22
