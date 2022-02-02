Odisha FC suffered a huge blow in their quest for semi-finals qualification after a 1-1 draw with FC Goa in the Hero Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Goals from Jonathas (61’ P) and a last-minute equaliser from Romario (90+5’) meant that neither team would take away three points.

The result prevents OFC from rising to fifth place in the points table, level on points with Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. As for FCG, the winless run extends to five games in the division.

Plenty of end-to-end stuff was observed in the starting few minutes by both teams. The Gaurs had a bigger share of the possession but struggled to translate it into scoring opportunities.

Airan Cabrera got space behind OFC defence at the first quarter of the hour but ended up elevating hit shot above the crossbar. On the other end, Liridon Krasniqi missed a great opportunity to score owing to brave goalkeeping from Naveen Kumar.

