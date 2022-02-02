On a high after beating England in a T20I rubber, the visiting West Indies team arrived in Ahmedabad this morning for its upcoming limited overs series against India.

The ‘Men in Maroon’ will be playing three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium here, beginning February 6, followed by three T20 Internationals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the Men In Maroon have arrived in India!” posted Windies Cricket, the official Twitter account of Cricket West Indies, on Wednesday morning.





After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India! ✌🏿 #INDvWI 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/ogvbrtQqTy — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2022

The Windies Cricket handle also posted a video of the players arriving at the Ahmedabad airport. “WI arrive safely in Ahmadabad! The Men In Maroon have a quick turnaround, as WI get ready to play @BCCI in 3 ODI’s here, starting on February 6,” it wrote in another tweet.

WI arrive safely in Ahmadabad! ✈️ 🇮🇳



The #MenInMaroon have a quick turnaround, as WI get ready to play @BCCI in 3 ODI’s here, starting on February 6 #INDvsWI 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/WSHvHKoqVA — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2022

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), which will be hosting the three ODIs, has already stated that the matches will be played behind closed doors due to the current COVID-19 situation.

The West Bengal government, on the other hand, has given permission to allow 75 percent crowd for the three T20I matches.

The three T20Is will be played in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20, following the three-match ODI Series which will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11.

West Indies recently beat England in a closely-fought T20 series in the Caribbean.