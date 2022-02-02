U19 World Cup semifinal, India vs Australia live: Salzmann removes Angkrish with a stunning delivery
Updates from the ICC Under-19 World Cup Super League semifinal between India and Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Live updates
IND 23/1 after 9 overs: Shot! Whitney bowls it full and straight and Rasheed plays a solid drive over the bowler for four. Nice high elbow from the right-hander. Just the second boundary of the match so far.
IND 16/1 after 7.4 overs: OUT! William Salzmann with a strong contender for ball of the tournament! That was an absolute beauty. It was angled in and shaped away late to beat Angkrish Raghuvanshi and rattle his stumps. India lose their first as the right-hander walks back for 6 off 30. The new batter is Shaik Rasheed.
IND 15/0 after 7 overs: A swing and a miss from Angkrish! First real sign of aggression from India. It was pitched outside off by Whitney and the right-hander swung his bat hard but missed the ball completely.
IND 14/0 after 6 overs: Another good over from Nisbet, just a wide from it. He’s found a nice length – just short of good length – and is sticking to it without giving the batters any width.
IND 13/0 after 5 overs: Angkrish perhaps missing out on a couple of scoring opportunities. Whitney over-pitched twice but the right-hander couldn’t find the gap.
IND 10/0 after 4 overs: Good over from Nisbet, just a single from it. The right-arm pacer not over-pitching in order to exploit the slow bounce.
IND 9/0 after 3 overs: Shot! Whitney got one to nip away and beat Harnoor’s outside edge earlier in the over but the left-hander responds with a classy flick past square-leg for four. The first boundary of the match.
IND 5/0 after 2 overs: Nisbet overpitches outside off and Angkrish plays a stylish drive through the vacant cover region for two. This has been a low-scoring ground and the bounce seems to be a bit spongy again.
IND 2/0 after 1 over: Steady start by Whitney, a wide down leg and a single to fine-leg in his first over. Angkrish leaving the ball well outside off.
6.29 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play. India openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh are out in the middle. Right-arm pacer Tom Whitney has the new ball in hand for Australia. Here we go!
6.19 pm: India have won the ICC Under-19 World Cup four times, Australia have won it thrice. They’re the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament. This promises to be a fascinating contest. We’re minutes away from live action!
Playing XIs
Australia: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (w), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet.
India: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.
TOSS: Yash Dhull has won the toss and India will bat first.
5.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Super League semifinal between India and Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The winner of this match will play England in the final.