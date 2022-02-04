Heavyweights Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan displayed their full repertoire but were left high and dry in the end with a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday.

David Williams opened the scoring for ATKMB in the ninth minute but an own goal from Pritam Kotal in the 24th minute restored parity for Mumbai. Both teams had their fair share of chances in each half but could not produce a winner.

The result means ATKMB could not break into the top-four, remaining fifth with 20 points from 12 games.

Mumbai’s winless run stretched to seven games as the reigning champions remained sixth in the table with 19 points from 13 outings.

