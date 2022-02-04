China PR defeated Japan 4-3 on penalties to advance to the final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 final at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Thursday.
In an epic semi-final which ended 2-2 after extra time, goalkeeper Yu Zhu and captain Wang Shanshan played starring roles as China PR move within one match of winning a record-extending ninth AFC Women’s Asian Cup title.
China PR came into the semi-final hoping to advance to the final for a shot at a record-extending ninth title - having last lifted the trophy in 2006 - while Japan were two wins away from winning a hat-trick of AFC Women’s Asian Cup crowns.
Korea Republic booked a place in the final with a comfortable 2-0 win over Philippines. Korea Republic’s first ever appearance in the final was sealed early, with Cho So-hyun and Son Hwa-yeon scoring in the first half for the East Asian side.
The Philippines, playing in their first AFC Women’s Asian Cup semi-final, can be proud of their efforts though as they gave the match their all and can look forward to an inaugural appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand.
