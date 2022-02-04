China PR defeated Japan 4-3 on penalties to advance to the final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 final at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Thursday.

In an epic semi-final which ended 2-2 after extra time, goalkeeper Yu Zhu and captain Wang Shanshan played starring roles as China PR move within one match of winning a record-extending ninth AFC Women’s Asian Cup title.

China PR came into the semi-final hoping to advance to the final for a shot at a record-extending ninth title - having last lifted the trophy in 2006 - while Japan were two wins away from winning a hat-trick of AFC Women’s Asian Cup crowns.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇨🇳 China PR 2-2 Japan 🇯🇵 (4-3 on pens)



A dramatic game! China never stop fighting and earn a #WACFinal ticket at the expense of holders Japan!#WAC2022 | #CHNvJPN pic.twitter.com/tgJp858Gcb — #WAC2022 (@afcasiancup) February 4, 2022

Korea Republic booked a place in the final with a comfortable 2-0 win over Philippines. Korea Republic’s first ever appearance in the final was sealed early, with Cho So-hyun and Son Hwa-yeon scoring in the first half for the East Asian side.

The Philippines, playing in their first AFC Women’s Asian Cup semi-final, can be proud of their efforts though as they gave the match their all and can look forward to an inaugural appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand.