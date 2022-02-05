Captain Vikash Kandola helped Haryana Steelers beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 46-29 on Day 6 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8’s Rivalry Week.
The first match of the Triple Panga night proved to be a one-sided affair with the Steelers inflicting three ALL OUTs on Bengal.
Vikash Kandola scored a Super 10 (10 points) and was supported well in the attack by Vinay (8 points) and Ashish (6 points).
Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC played out a highly-entertaining 36-36 tie in the second match of the day.
Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 had catapulted the Bulls to a 10-point lead but Delhi showed grit by fighting their way back. Their young raider Naveen Kumar scored a Super 10 (13 points) while defenders Sandeep Narwal and Joginder Narwal scored 4 points each.
In the third and final match on Friday, Patna Pirates notched up a 43-23 win over Gujarat Giants. Guman Singh had an impressive game for Gujarat but Mohammadreza Shadloui’s efforts in defence for Patna proved to be more vital.
Updated points table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|17
|9
|5
|3
|57
|2
|Patna Pirates
|15
|10
|4
|1
|55
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|18
|9
|7
|2
|54
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|7
|6
|3
|48
|5
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|15
|7
|6
|2
|45
|6
|Tamil Thalaivas
|15
|5
|4
|6
|44
|7
|U Mumba
|15
|5
|5
|5
|43
|8
|U.P Yoddha
|16
|5
|8
|3
|42
|9
|Puneri Paltan
|15
|8
|7
|0
|42
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|16
|7
|8
|1
|41
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|15
|5
|7
|3
|38
|12
|Telugu Titans
|15
|1
|11
|3
|22
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.