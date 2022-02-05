India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the batting with him in the first One-Day International against West Indies on Sunday.

India were put in a serious spot of bother heading into the three-match ODI series against West Indies when Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer tested positive for Covid-19.

In a virtual press conference on Saturday ahead of the first ODI in Ahmedabad, Sharma informed that the three batters were still in isolation.

India added Mayank Agarwal to the squad but he is till in quarantine. KL Rahul, meanwhile, will be available from the second ODI onwards as he is on a personal leave.

“Ishan is the only option we have and he will open with me in the first ODI,” said Rohit. He didn’t specify if that will be the opening combination for the entire series.

“Shikhar, Ruturaj and Shreyas are still in isolation. Mayank was added to the squad and he is still in quarantine. He joined us late and we have certain Covid safety rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory three-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings.

“Unless there’s an injury as we have a training session today,” added the skipper.