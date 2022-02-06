India clinched the U-19 Cricket World Cup title for the fifth time after beating England by four wickets in the summit clash, riding on a sensational all-round show from Raj Angad Bawa in North Sound (Antigua) on Saturday.

Bawa shone with the ball with a sensational five-for (5/31) to help India shot England out for 189 before hitting a valuable 35 down the order to help India chase down the target of 190 with 2.2 overs to spare.

It was a remarkable achievement for India, who had won the title in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, as they found themselves into a situation where they were struggling to field a playing XI after multiple players contracted COVID-19 hours before their match against Ireland.

Five members of the squad, including captain Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed, missed both the Ireland and Uganda fixtures, forcing the BCCI to fly in precautionary reinforcements.

Earlier, England opted to bat after winning the toss but they were shot out by India for 189 in 44.5 overs with pacer Bawa (5/31 in 9.5 overs) and Ravi Kumar (4/34 from 9 overs) sharing the spoils.

England were reduced to 91 for seven in the 25th over but James Rew single-handedly resurrected their innings with a 116-ball 95 to help his side close in on 200.

Brief scores:

England U-19: 189 all out in 44.5 overs (James Rew 95; Raj Bawa 5/31, Ravi Kumar 4/34).

India U-19: 195 for 6 in 47.4 overs (Shaik Rasheed 50, Nishant Sindhu 50 not out, Raj Bawa 35; Joshua Boyden 2/24).