U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-33 on Day 7 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8’s Rivalry Week.

Thalaivas fought valiantly after a dismal first half to make it a close affair in the final minutes. But Mumbai’s captain Fazel Atrachali marshalled his defence well to ensure they walked away with all 5 points in the race for a Playoff spot.

Abhishek Singh scored 10 points for Mumbai while defenders Rinku, Fazel Atrachali and Rahul Sethpal had 3 points each. Thalaivas raiders Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar had 7 points each.

Big win for Yoddha’s

Raider Surender Gill helped UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-35 on Day 7.

The Telugu Titans had a 4-point lead going into the final five minutes of the match, but Surender Gill’s clever raids helped Yoddha stage a remarkable comeback. The raider scored a Super 10 (12 points) and was ably supported by his partner Shrikant Jadhav (9 points).

The win helped UP halt their 4-match losing streak and remain in contention for a playoff spot. Telugu Titans will only have themselves to blame for the loss after their raider Rajnish had put them in a position of advantage with a Super 10 (13 points).