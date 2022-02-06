U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-33 on Day 7 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8’s Rivalry Week.
Thalaivas fought valiantly after a dismal first half to make it a close affair in the final minutes. But Mumbai’s captain Fazel Atrachali marshalled his defence well to ensure they walked away with all 5 points in the race for a Playoff spot.
Abhishek Singh scored 10 points for Mumbai while defenders Rinku, Fazel Atrachali and Rahul Sethpal had 3 points each. Thalaivas raiders Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar had 7 points each.
Big win for Yoddha’s
Raider Surender Gill helped UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-35 on Day 7.
The Telugu Titans had a 4-point lead going into the final five minutes of the match, but Surender Gill’s clever raids helped Yoddha stage a remarkable comeback. The raider scored a Super 10 (12 points) and was ably supported by his partner Shrikant Jadhav (9 points).
The win helped UP halt their 4-match losing streak and remain in contention for a playoff spot. Telugu Titans will only have themselves to blame for the loss after their raider Rajnish had put them in a position of advantage with a Super 10 (13 points).
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi
|17
|9
|5
|3
|57
|2
|Patna Pirates
|15
|10
|4
|1
|55
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|18
|9
|7
|2
|54
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|17
|8
|6
|3
|53
|4
|U Mumba
|16
|6
|5
|5
|48
|6
|UP Yoddha
|17
|6
|8
|3
|47
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|16
|7
|7
|2
|46
|7
|Tamil Thalaivas
|16
|5
|5
|6
|45
|9
|Puneri Paltan
|15
|8
|7
|0
|42
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|16
|7
|8
|1
|41
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|15
|5
|7
|3
|38
|12
|Telugu Titans
|16
|1
|12
|3
|23
