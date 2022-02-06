Yash Dhull-led India defeated England by four wickets to win the World Under-19 title for a record-extending fifth time on Saturday.
India made 195 for 6 with 14 balls to spare after dismissing England, playing their first final in the tournament in 24 years, for 189.
Pace-bowling allrounder Raj Bawa claimed 5-31 while Ravi Kumar finished with 4-34. Bawa also played a crucial knock with the bat when India lost two big wickets in quick succession.
England were 91-7 at one stage before a sparkling 95 from James Yew gave them a fighting chance but India were never really in serious trouble with Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu both making half-centuries.
The chase did get tense at the end but Sindhu’s innings and Dinesh Bana’s mini cameo took India past the finish line. The wicket-keeper batter Bana hit a six over long on to finish things off in style.
India extended their lead in the winners list with their fifth title Australia have won the trophy three times.
U19 World Cup final as it happened: Raj Bawa, Nishant Sindhu star as India clinch fifth title
Here are some reactions to the final:
