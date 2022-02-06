Field Watch Watch: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt – a day of stunning one-handed catches From the Ashes match in Melbourne to the ODI between South Africa and West Indies in Johannesburg, it was a day that witnessed three epic efforts. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Updated 32 minutes ago South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt takes a stunning catch | Cricket South Africa "That's one of the catches of the summer!" Alyssa Healy sticks out her right hand and it sticks! #Ashes | @CommBank pic.twitter.com/4PwARzXEXo— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 5, 2022 MEG LANNING! 🌟#OhWhatAFeeling #Ashes | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/sf73CwW7L5— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2022 What a catch from Laura Wolvaardt🤩 #SAWvWIW #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/uiF4FUAd98— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 6, 2022 Healy or Lanning? Which was the better one-handed catch from today's match? @auswomencricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/UqqS7Vw29r— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket South Africa Alyssa Healy Laura Wolvaardt Meg Lanning Cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio