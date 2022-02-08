Deepak Hooda was the star for Season 1 champions Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Gujarat Giants 36-31 in the 100th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Deepak Hooda scored a Super 10 (11 points) in a win that will help Jaipur in their race for a Playoff spot and top-6 finish.
He was supported well by the Panthers defence. Sandeep Dhull scored 4 points while Deepak Singh and Vishal chipped in with 3 points each.
Gujarat Giants had levelled the scores in the dying stages of the second half, but Jaipur’s experience helped them navigate carefully in a tense situation. Raider Rakesh Narwal scored 8 points for Gujarat while cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal scored 4.
Telugu Titans held Bengal Warriors to a 32-32 tie in the second match of the day. The closely fought encounter saw both teams take the lead multiple times before settling for a tie in the final minute. Bengal captain Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 (11 points) but that wasn’t once again enough to save his team.
The defending champions will now need a flawless end to the season and a few other results going their way to make it to the Playoffs.
The Titans showed grit and courage against the Warriors to earn the 3 points from the tie. Ankit Beniwal (9 points) and Rajnish (7 points) were the stars for the Titans who still have just 1 win in the entire season.
| Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Patna Pirates
|16
|11
|4
|1
|60
|2
|Dabang Delhi
|17
|9
|5
|3
|57
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|19
|9
|8
|2
|55
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|17
|8
|6
|3
|53
|5
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|17
|8
|7
|2
|51
|6
|U Mumba
|16
|6
|5
|5
|48
|7
|UP Yoddha
|17
|6
|8
|3
|47
|8
|Tamil Thalaivas
|16
|5
|5
|6
|45
|9
|Gujarat Giants
|17
|6
|8
|3
|44
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|18
|7
|9
|2
|44
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|15
|8
|7
|0
|42
|12
|Telugu Titans
|17
|1
|12
|4
|26
