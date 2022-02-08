Deepak Hooda was the star for Season 1 champions Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Gujarat Giants 36-31 in the 100th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Deepak Hooda scored a Super 10 (11 points) in a win that will help Jaipur in their race for a Playoff spot and top-6 finish.

He was supported well by the Panthers defence. Sandeep Dhull scored 4 points while Deepak Singh and Vishal chipped in with 3 points each.

Gujarat Giants had levelled the scores in the dying stages of the second half, but Jaipur’s experience helped them navigate carefully in a tense situation. Raider Rakesh Narwal scored 8 points for Gujarat while cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal scored 4.

Telugu Titans held Bengal Warriors to a 32-32 tie in the second match of the day. The closely fought encounter saw both teams take the lead multiple times before settling for a tie in the final minute. Bengal captain Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 (11 points) but that wasn’t once again enough to save his team.

The defending champions will now need a flawless end to the season and a few other results going their way to make it to the Playoffs.

The Titans showed grit and courage against the Warriors to earn the 3 points from the tie. Ankit Beniwal (9 points) and Rajnish (7 points) were the stars for the Titans who still have just 1 win in the entire season.