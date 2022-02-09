ATK Mohun Bagan extended their unbeaten run to nine games and broke into the top-four once again, with a 2-1 win over league leaders Hyderabad FC in the Hero Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

After a barren first half, Liston Colaco opened the scoring for ATKMB in the 56th minute with Manvir Singh (59th) doubling their advantage in the next three minutes.

Joel Chianese (67th) pulled one back for Hyderabad but could not muster another goal as they succumbed to their third loss of the season, still remaining top of the table with 26 points from 15 games. ATK Mohun Bagan moved to the fourth position having 23 in their kitty from 13 games.

After a goal-less first half, the second started on a frantic note Hyderabad’s Rohit Danu hitting the crossbar. Soon after, ATKMB took the lead through Colaco’s sixth goal of the campaign, only for Manvir to double the Kolkata side’s tally three minutes later.

Stung by a double blow in quick succession, Hyderabad went on the offensive and got their reward when a powerful Joao Victor free-kick was punched only as far as Chianese by Amrinder, the Australian then guiding the ball inside the goal.

