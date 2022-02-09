The Ahmedabad-based Indian Premier League franchise owned by British private equity firm CVC officially announced its name. The new team which is set to be led by Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be called the Gujarat Titans.

As the IPL expands to a ten-team tournament in 2022, the franchise is one of two new teams to join the league. Ahmedabad also brought in Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Punjab’s Shubman Gill, in addition to the 28-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder.

While Pandya and the Afghan leg-spinner were both signed for 15 crores, the Indian opener was picked for 8 crores. Former South African batter and Team India coach Gary Kirsten, who has also been associated with franchises like Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, was named batting coach and mentor for the Ahmedabad team. Meanwhile, former India bowler Ashish Nehra had been named head coach.

The Ahmedabad franchise will be the second franchise from Gujarat in the IPL. Previously, the Gujarat Lions which was based out of Rajkot and owned by Indian entrepreneur Keshav Bansal competed in the 2016 and 2017 edition of the league.