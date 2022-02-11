Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manika Batra on Friday welcomed the Delhi High Court order on Friday that directed the appointment of an administrator to run the Table Tennis Federation of India, saying ill-treatment from TTFI forced her to take the legal route.

The Delhi High Court Friday effectively suspended the federation, saying that its faith was shaken in view of the sports body’s “sorry state of affairs”.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was dealing with the petition filed by the Khel Ratna awardee, said that the report of the three-member committee, constituted by it to look into the allegations of match-fixing levelled by the paddler, showed that TTFI “safeguarded the interests of its officials” and that “instead of promoting players, TTFI is dictating terms.”

Batra, who recently broke into the top-50 of world rankings, had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court after she was not included in the team for the Asian Championships. TTFI had excluded her as she did not attend the national camp before the event.

“I’ve the the greatest faith in Indian Judiciary. I have devoted my life for sports to bring glory for my country. I’m grateful to the Govt of India, everyone who stood with me and the people of my country for the support I received,” Batra said in a statement.

“I was forced to approach the honourable court when I was left with no other choice because I was subjected to undue pressure and ill treatment which put me into huge mental agony.

“I had to endure very difficult situation just before the Tokyo Olympics. It had adverse affect on my game in the Olympics. My only intention is to get protection for myself and all the hardworking players of India who should be allowed to perform and play for India,” she added.

The CWG gold medallist had also accused national coach Soumyadeep Roy of match fixing during the Olympic qualifiers in Doha in March 2021.

“I’ve only one aim in life, and that’s to make India proud in the field of sports. Sports Ministry and SAI are always helpful to the players and sports is growing in our country,” she added.

Batra refusing Roy’s help for her singles matches during the Tokyo Olympics had triggered the sequence of controversial events. She had said that she was uncomfortable taking help of a coach who allegedly asked her to fix a game.

“The report reveals a sorry state of affairs. The court is appalled to note some of the observations made by the committee with regard to the manner in which respondent no 1 (TTFI) and respondent no 3 (national coach) were functioning,” the judge said.

“These people should be out of this, people who don’t understand how players are to be treated, to give them dignity. These people are the pride of the nation. These people (TTFI officials) have to be suspended,” the judge remarked during the hearing.

“In view of the circumstances, the court is left with no option but to appoint an administrator... The Executive Committee of the respondent no 1 will no longer be allowed to take any decision or interfere in the manner in which the administrator decides to discharge the duties assigned to him under the Code,” the court dictated in its order as it clarified that since there are a number of tournaments coming up, it was expected that the present management will render all assistance to the administrator.

The court said that at this stage, it was not passing an order for the initiation of an independent inquiry into the management of TTFI.

In November last year, the court had constituted a three-member committee under the chairmanship of former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Vikramjit Sen to look into paddler Manika Batra’s allegation of a match-fixing attempt by the national coach.

In the petition, the paddler had claimed that TTFI was carrying out its selection processes in a non-transparent manner and targeting certain individuals such as herself.

The petition has asserted that the national coach, in a clear conflict of interest, was running a private table tennis academy simultaneously and on one occasion, “pressurized the petitioner to throw away a match only with a view to help one of his trainees at his private academy to qualify for the Olympics, 2020”.