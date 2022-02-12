A collective performance helped Puneri Paltan thrash Haryana Steelers 45-27 in Match 108 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Mohit Goyat picked up a Super 10 (12 points including 2 tackle points) and defender Sombir clinched a High 5 (7 tackle points) as Pune controlled the proceeding from the first whistle to the last.

Haryana had a poor day in both defence and attack with their usually reliable cover defence combination of Jaideep and Mohit also struggling. The win will help Pune improve their chances of making it to the Season 8 Playoffs. Ashish was the highest scorer for Haryana with 8 points.

Pardeep Narwal shines as UP Yoddha

A vintage Pardeep Narwal masterclass helped UP Yoddha beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-34 in Match 109.

The ‘Record Breaker’ scored 14 raid points as he helped Yoddha pull off an important comeback victory. The win will help improve UP’s chances of a berth in the Playoffs.

Jaipur dominated the early stages of the match, but Pardeep Narwal clinched three Super Raids in the second half to take the game completely away from the men in pink. Arjun Deshwal scored a Super 10 for the Panthers who will rue the missed opportunity to go closer to a Playoff spot.