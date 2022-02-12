High potential long-term picks

Franchisee Salary cap remaining (Rs cr) Player slots Overseas player slots
Chennai Super Kings 48 21 7
Delhi Capitals 47.5 21 7
Kolkata Knight Riders 48 21 6
Lucknow Super Giants 59 22 7
Mumbai Indians 48 21 7
Punjab Kings 72 23 8
Rajasthan Royals 62 22 7
Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 22 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 22 7
Team Ahmedabad 52 22 7

Understanding the IPL Auction dynamics

How did Chris Morris fetch over 16 crores in the 2021 auction? How did Chris Lynn only go for base price in 2020? Why did Manish Pandey fetch more than, say, Kieron Pollard in the 2018 mega auction? Often, the blanket answer to these questions is just “auction dynamics”.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL Mega Auction ahead of the IPL 2022 season. It is a chance for a reset for some of the teams that have struggled to get going in the recent past but also a chance for the more consistent teams to make sure they retain the right mix. 10 uncapped players have been added to the list which makes it 600 players registered for the auction and Deepak Hooda, who made his India debut against West Indies in the ODI series, has reportedly upgraded his base price to 75 lakhs. It promises to be a pretty mad day.