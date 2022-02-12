Shreyas Iyer, as many expected, saw a serious bidding war as Kolkata Knight Riders brought him on board for Rs 12.25 crore in Bengaluru on Saturday.

IPL Auction 2022, marquee set: Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan go big, Delhi get David Warner



The second and third set that comprised batters and all-rounders respectively saw the paddles going up with far more enthusiasm than we saw in the opening set consisting of the marquee players. The top buy from these two sets so far have been Harshal Patel for Rs 10.75 crore who will continue to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The other bid that stood out was Lucknow Supergiants acquiring the services of Windies all-rounder Jason Holder for Rs 8.75 crore. The new team had already bought wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock in the marquee set and stacked their squad with Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Deepak Hooda for Rs 5.75 crore and Manish Pandey for Rs 4.60 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders were also successful in retaining the services of their own Nitish Rana, who they bought for Rs 8 crore.

Rajasthan Royals left us with a few talking points during the second and third set as they shored up their squad with options but possibly ended up spending a lot more than the players were expected to go for. They entered into the bidding war that unfolded for opener Devdutt Padikkal, who was first bid for by his previous franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it was the Royals who emerged victories in the battle at the auction table as they bagged him for Rs 7.75 crore. The team also sorted one of their middle order options by bringing in Shimron Hetmyer at Rs 8 crore.

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been very specific about their bidding and are yet to sign someone up today.

Here’s are all the buys in the auction so far:

(This is as of 3:30 pm, this will be updated at periodic intervals rest of the day)

Chennai Super Kings PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPEA PRICE PAID Dwayne Bravo Overseas All-Rounder ₹4,40,00,000 Robin Uthappa Indian Batsman ₹2,00,00,000

Delhi Capitals PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID David Warner Overseas Batsman ₹6,25,00,000

Gujarat Titans PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID Mohammad Shami Indian Bowler ₹6,25,00,000 Jason Roy Overseas Batsman ₹2,00,00,000

Kolkata Knight Riders PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID Nitish Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000 Pat Cummins Overseas All-Rounder ₹7,25,00,000 Shreyas Iyer Indian Batsman ₹12,25,00,000

Lucknow Supergiants PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID Quinton De Kock Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹6,75,00,000 Deepak Hooda Indian All-Rounder ₹5,75,00,000 Jason Holder Overseas All-Rounder ₹8,75,00,000 Manish Pandey Indian Batsman ₹4,60,00,000

Punjab Kings PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID Shikhar Dhawan Indian Batsman ₹8,25,00,000 Kagiso Rabada Overseas Bowler ₹9,25,00,000

Rajasthan Royals PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID Shimron Hetmyer Overseas Batsman ₹8,50,00,000 Devdutt Padikkal Indian Batsman ₹7,75,00,000 R. Ashwin Indian All-Rounder ₹5,00,00,000 Trent Boult Overseas Bowler ₹8,00,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID Faf Du Plessis Overseas Batsman ₹7,00,00,000 Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹10,75,00,000

More to follow...