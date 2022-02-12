Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs France live updates: France take the lead in Q2
Q2, France 1-0 India: A PC for India now... they need to test the goalkeeper here.
Q2, France 1-0 India: France took the lead against Netherlands and now France take the lead against India too. Now it is a proper test for Manpreet’s men (if it wasn’t already clear from France’s draw against Netherlands)
Q2, France 1-0 India: GOAL, FRANCE! Well, well. Timothee Clement broke away on a counter and India conceded a Penalty Stroke (France had to review). Victor Charlet makes no mistake against Krishan Pathak.
Q2, France 0-0 India: A surprise PC for India and the trap was missed. That was not good from India, who have otherwise been good with PCs in the last couple of matches.
End of Q1: India 0-0 France “Get to the 50-50 balls first. Wake up, got to be better than that”: Graham Reid says in the Indian huddle. It was a decent start but they need to buck up in the attacking third. France, to be fair, have been steady in their work.
Q1, France 0-0 India: Oh best chance of the match so far. Nilakanta with a good long ball into the circle. Varun tries a cute deflection but it goes wide.
Q1, France 0-0 India: Nice even game now... France enjoying a good spell.
Q1, France 0-0 India: India pegging France back more and more now. Creating a couple of half chances.., but still no real goal threat from either side. 9 mins left in Q1.
Q1, France 0-0 India: Great attacking intent from both sides early on, India better to start off. Some nice combinations and flank switches already. Mandeep wants a PC after a good run down the byline but not given.
Here’s India’s starting XI. India are in white today. Looking to make it three wins out of three. France will give them a good test today, you’d imagine. The 5-0 result from earlier might not matter much.
Sports fans. Ready for some hockey action? After impressive wins against France and South Africa, Manpreet Singh and Co continue their Pro League campaign. They take on France again today. The young squad are on a high, after an impressive 2-2 draw against Netherlands.
9.15 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey as Manpreet Singh and Co continue their campaign in the FIH Pro League. After a 5-0 win against France and a 10-2 win against hosts South Africa, they take on France again today.
A scintillating first half performance from India; a resilient response from South Africa; a calm shoot-out performance from the Netherlands; and a first FIH Hockey Pro League point for France. This was how Day Two FIH Hockey Pro League action panned out in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
India men marched on with a 10-2 victory over South Africa, to add to the 5-0 victory they enjoyed over France the preceding day. The win moves them to third in the FIH Hockey Pro League table.
Not only did India play a scintillating form of passing and creative hockey but their goals were emphatic and clinical - not least the hat trick of penalty corners from Jugraj Singh, who was Player of the Match on his second appearance for the senior side.
(Report by FIH)
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Disney+Hotstar / FIH