Top buys from Day 1 at the IPL 2022 auction
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|TYPE
|PRICE
|Mumbai Indians
|Ishan Kishan
|Wicket Keeper
|₹15,25,00,000
|Chennai Super Kings
|Deepak Chahar
|Bowler
|₹14,00,00,000
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Shreyas Iyer
|Batsman
|₹12,25,00,000
|Delhi Capitals
|Shardul Thakur
|Bowler
|₹10,75,00,000
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Harshal Patel
|All-Rounder
|₹10,75,00,000
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|All-Rounder
|₹10,75,00,000
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Nicholas Pooran
|Wicket Keeper
|₹10,75,00,000
|Gujarat Titans
|Lockie Ferguson
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Avesh Khan
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
|Rajasthan Royals
|Prasidh Krishna
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
