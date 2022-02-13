Also read:
IPL Auction 2022 as it happened: Ishan, Chahar, Thakur, Krishna, Avesh rake in the big bucks
IPL 2022 Auction, day one: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar go big – full list of players signed by teams
IPL Auction 2022: From Ishan Kishan to Deepak Chahar - A look at the most expensive reunions
Watch: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and more react to mega bids at IPL 2022 auction
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.