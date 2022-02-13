IPL Auction 2022, day two live: PBKS, CSK, MI, SRH have most funds as teams look to fill in blanks
Follow live updates from day two of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.
Complete coverage of the IPL 2022 Auction
IPL 2022 Auction, Day 1: Full list of players signed by each team
Live updates
Delhi Capitals might have had the best day one, here’s some reaction:
Speaking about his team’s major buys of the day, Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal said, “David Warner is a legend of the game. He was the match of the series and helped Australia to win the T20 World Cup. He has captained his previous team to the IPL win. He will work out well with Prithvi Shaw and with Ricky Ponting.”
“If you see how expensive all the fast bowlers were going, we realised that the original plans and numbers we had will not work out for us. Shardul is an improving character. We thought he would add balance to our squad. Hence, we went aggressively for him. Plus, we have been great admirers of Shardul Thakur’s skills and his progression. He can bowl with the new ball and in the death overs, and can also bat. We could not be more excited about having him,” Jindal added, while speaking about his team’s expensive buy of the auction so far.
11.30 am: Hello and welcome to live updates from day two of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction taking place in Bengaluru.
Top buys of Day 1
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|TYPE
|PRICE
|Mumbai Indians
|Ishan Kishan
|Wicket Keeper
|₹15,25,00,000
|Chennai Super Kings
|Deepak Chahar
|Bowler
|₹14,00,00,000
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Shreyas Iyer
|Batsman
|₹12,25,00,000
|Delhi Capitals
|Shardul Thakur
|Bowler
|₹10,75,00,000
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Harshal Patel
|All-Rounder
|₹10,75,00,000
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|All-Rounder
|₹10,75,00,000
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Nicholas Pooran
|Wicket Keeper
|₹10,75,00,000
|Gujarat Titans
|Lockie Ferguson
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Avesh Khan
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
|Rajasthan Royals
|Prasidh Krishna
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
Remaining purse ahead of Day 2
|TEAM
|FUNDS REMAINING
|OVERSEAS PLAYERS
|TOTAL PLAYERS
|Chennai Super Kings
|₹20,45,00,000
|2
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|₹16,50,00,000
|4
|13
|Gujarat Titans
|₹18,85,00,000
|4
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|₹12,65,00,000
|3
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants
|₹6,90,00,000
|4
|11
|Mumbai Indians
|₹27,85,00,000
|2
|8
|Punjab Kings
|₹28,65,00,000
|2
|11
|Rajasthan Royals
|₹12,15,00,000
|3
|11
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|₹9,25,00,000
|4
|11
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|₹20,15,00,000
|2
|13
Also read:
IPL Auction 2022 as it happened: Ishan, Chahar, Thakur, Krishna, Avesh rake in the big bucks
IPL 2022 Auction, day one: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar go big – full list of players signed by teams
IPL Auction 2022: From Ishan Kishan to Deepak Chahar - A look at the most expensive reunions
Watch: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and more react to mega bids at IPL 2022 auction