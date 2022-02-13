Delhi Capitals might have had the best day one, here’s some reaction:

Speaking about his team’s major buys of the day, Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal said, “David Warner is a legend of the game. He was the match of the series and helped Australia to win the T20 World Cup. He has captained his previous team to the IPL win. He will work out well with Prithvi Shaw and with Ricky Ponting.”

“If you see how expensive all the fast bowlers were going, we realised that the original plans and numbers we had will not work out for us. Shardul is an improving character. We thought he would add balance to our squad. Hence, we went aggressively for him. Plus, we have been great admirers of Shardul Thakur’s skills and his progression. He can bowl with the new ball and in the death overs, and can also bat. We could not be more excited about having him,” Jindal added, while speaking about his team’s expensive buy of the auction so far.

11.30 am: Hello and welcome to live updates from day two of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction taking place in Bengaluru.

Top buys of Day 1

TEAM  PLAYER  TYPE  PRICE 
Mumbai Indians  Ishan Kishan  Wicket Keeper  ₹15,25,00,000 
Chennai Super Kings  Deepak Chahar  Bowler  ₹14,00,00,000 
Kolkata Knight Riders  Shreyas Iyer  Batsman  ₹12,25,00,000 
Delhi Capitals  Shardul Thakur  Bowler  ₹10,75,00,000 
Royal Challengers Bangalore  Harshal Patel  All-Rounder  ₹10,75,00,000 
Royal Challengers Bangalore  Wanindu Hasaranga  All-Rounder  ₹10,75,00,000 
Sunrisers Hyderabad  Nicholas Pooran  Wicket Keeper  ₹10,75,00,000 
Gujarat Titans  Lockie Ferguson  Bowler  ₹10,00,00,000 
Lucknow Super Giants  Avesh Khan  Bowler  ₹10,00,00,000 
Rajasthan Royals  Prasidh Krishna  Bowler  ₹10,00,00,000

Remaining purse ahead of Day 2

TEAM  FUNDS REMAINING  OVERSEAS PLAYERS  TOTAL PLAYERS 
Chennai Super Kings  ₹20,45,00,000  10 
Delhi Capitals  ₹16,50,00,000  13 
Gujarat Titans  ₹18,85,00,000  10 
Kolkata Knight Riders  ₹12,65,00,000 
Lucknow Super Giants  ₹6,90,00,000  11 
Mumbai Indians  ₹27,85,00,000 
Punjab Kings  ₹28,65,00,000  11 
Rajasthan Royals  ₹12,15,00,000  11 
Royal Challengers Bangalore  ₹9,25,00,000  11 
Sunrisers Hyderabad  ₹20,15,00,000  13