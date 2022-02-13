IPL 2022 Watch: IPL 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades gives an update on his health Hugh Edmeades, the veteran auctioneer, fainted during the first session of the Indian Premier League 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago File photo of Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades | Sportzpics / IPL Mr. Hugh Edmeades - the IPL Auctioneer - is fine now 😊 and has a message for all. #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/U7uzt6PIMw— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL Auction Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades IPL 2022 Hugh Edmeades Charu Sharma Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio