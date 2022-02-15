New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI live updates: Can Mithali Raj and Co bounce back in the series?
Follow live updates from India vs New Zealand second ODI in Queenstown.
India 18/0 after 4 overs: Couple of runs from Jensen’s over. The ball is just starting to stop swinging around.
India 16/0 after 4 overs: The last couple of overs end with a boundary each for Shafali and Meghana. Nice drives, both. The openers starting to settle down.
India 6/0 after 2 overs: DROPPED! Shafali Verma gets a life. Jess Kerr induces the outside edge, Maddy Green goes the wrong way to start but the ball is a tad bit to her left. Made all the difference. Can Shafali make this count?
Early life for Suzie Bates in the first ODI, went on to score century. Early life for Shafali Verma in the second ODI... be hopeful, India fans!
India 5/0 after 1 over: Hayley Jensen with the first over... she moves the ball outside (Jess Kerr will move it the other way next over.) Shafali gets away with an edge that flies between slip and gully.
TEAM NEWS: Simran Dil Bahadur to make her ODI debut! She replaces Jhulan Goswami in the XI. Couple of changes for NZ as well, with no Lea Tahuhu in the XI.
Meghana & Shafali in the middle. Here we go!
TOSS UPDATE: India have won the toss and Mithali Raj has opted to bat first. For NZ, Amy Satterthwaite is leading but only as part of contingency planning. Sophie Devine is INDEED playing and she will open too. Interesting!
03.00 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of New Zealand vs India, the second of five ODIs. Can Mithali Raj & Co begin bounce back after their comprehensive defeat in Queenstown?
