A collective performance from table-toppers Patna Pirates helped them beat Telugu Titans 38-30 in match 116 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Raider Sachin scored a Super 10 (14 points) and defender Mohammadreza Shadloui secured a High 5 (5 tackle points) as Patna once again showed why they are on top of the points table with a victory that helped them guarantee a top-two finish in the league stages.

Bottom-placed Telugu Titans were playing the match for pride having already been ruled out of the playoffs race. They once again showed glimpses of their potential but failed to control the match in the dying stages. The 8-point margin of the defeat meant they walked away with no points from the encounter.

Pardeep Narwal was once again the hero for UP Yoddha as they beat Dabang Delhi KC 44-28 in the second match of the day. He scored a Super 10 (14 points) as Yoddha controlled the match from the beginning to the end.

The win helped Yoddha climb to third on the table with a match remaining in their league stages. They are now firm favourites for a slot in the playoff stages. Delhi missed out on an opportunity to go closer to a top-two finish with the loss. They will also be sweating about Naveen Kumar’s fitness after the star raider picked up an injury in the first half.