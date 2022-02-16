Arjun Deshwal was the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they defeated U Mumba 44-28 in match 119 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. The young raider scored 17 points in a stellar display by the Season 1 champions against their playoff rivals.

The victory helped Jaipur leapfrog Mumbai on the points table and become favourites for a playoff spot. Mumbai missed multiple opportunities to inflict an ALL OUT on Jaipur and that came back to haunt them in the second half. Their raider Ajith Kumar scored a Super 10 (11 points).

Meanwhile, table-toppers Patna Pirates overcame a stiff challenge from Bengaluru Bulls to beat them 36-34 in match 120 Pro Kabaddi League. A collective performance from the entire team helped Patna make it 7 wins on the trot at the crucial stages of the tournament. The win also guaranteed them a first-place finish (league stages).

Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sunil scored 6 tackle points each for the Pirates. The Bulls have just 1 match remaining in the league and will now be dependent on other results to go their way to make it to the playoffs. They will however take some positives from secondary raider Chandran Ranjit’s performance against the Pirates (8 points).

In the third match of the day, Puneri Paltan defeated Tamil Thalaivas 43 – 31 that helped them climb to the sixth position on the points table, effectively ending the Thalaivas’ chances for a playoff spot. Aslam Inamdar remained the best raider for the Paltan with support from Mohit Goyat in both defending and raiding.