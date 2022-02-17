Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka eked out a hard-fought win to advance the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Mirza and Hradecka dispatched Chinese Taipei’s Chan Hao-Ching and world number 12 Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands 7-6, 5-7, 11-9 in one hour 55 minutes on Tuesday night.

The Indo-Czech pair had received a wild card for the tournament and will now take on Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament.

Mirza is a past winner here, having lifted the title in 2013 with USA’s Bethanie Mattek-Sand.

The 35-year-old, who is India’s most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies, had last month announced that 2022 would be her last season.

Sania and Hradecka will play the winner of the match between Ena Shibahara/Shuai Zhang and Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko.