His Test career at stake, beleaguered India batter Ajinkya Rahane compiled a much-needed century to keep himself in India reckoning while guiding Mumbai to 263 for three against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy opener in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Mumbai were also boosted by Sarfaraz Khan’s unbeaten 121 off 219 balls on the first day of their elite group D match. The focus was, however, firmly on Rahane who ended the day at an unbeaten 108 from 250 deliveries.

The 33-year-old Rahane, who had a mediocre Test series against South Africa in the recently concluded tour of the Rainbow Nation, got to his ton in 212 balls, hitting 14 fours and 2 sixes along the way.

The senior batter had managed just 136 runs in six innings in India’s 1-2 defeat in the Test series in South Africa earlier this year.

With Test series against Sri Lanka set to be played from first week of March after the T20s starting February 24, this century will provide the confidence that he needs and could ensure that he retains his place in the Indian team.

Another struggling India veteran, Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing against Rahane in this match, will also look to get a big knock in the game to ensure the national selectors retain him for the series against Sri Lanka.

With new ball bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya operating well, Mumbai found themselves in trouble early on, losing openers Aakarshit Gomel (8) and Prithvi Shaw (1) with just 22 runs on the board.

First-change Chirag Jani had Sachin Yadav trapped in front of the wicket as Mumbai slipped to 44 for three.

However, Saurashtra failed to make any more inroads after that as Rahane and Khan added 219 runs for the fourth wicket to put their side in a comfortable position at stumps.

Rahane took his time before starting to play freely and got to his 36th first-class hundred in 212 balls.

The former India Test vice-captain got to 99 with a big six against left-arm spinner Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, before getting to the three-figure mark with a single.

Rahane’s 479 Test runs in 2021 came at an average of 20.82, leading to his sacking from the vice-captain’s post ahead of the tour of South Africa.

Dhull century on Ranji debut

After leading the side to the ICC Under-19 World Cup win recently, India under-19 captain Yash Dhull has continued his dream run.

The right-hander, who was making his Ranji debut, scored a fine entury for Delhi on the very first day of the tournament on Thursday. In his debut game, Dhull smashed 113 runs off just 150 balls against Tamil Nadu with the help of 18 boundaries.

Delhi were in trouble early on but Dhull batted with the calm assurance of a veteran.









This has been a fantastic batting performance from Yash Dhull in his maiden First Class game.





Brief scores after Day 1:

Mumbai 263/3 in 87 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 108 batting, Sarfaraz Khan 121 batting) vs Saurashtra.

Delhi 291/7 in 90 overs (Yash Dhull 113, Jonty Sidhu 71) vs Tamil Nadu.

Goa 181 all out in 64 overs (Eknath Kerkar 76; Basant Mohanty 3/27) vs Odisha 23/3 in 13.2 overs (Lakshay Garg 2/9).

Himachal Pradesh 324 for 6 in 90 overs (Ankit Kalsi 88, Akash Vasisht 78 not out, Raghav Dhawan 73, Nikhil Gangta 45) vs Punjab.

Haryana 327 for 4 in 90 overs (Yashu Sharma 101 not out, Shubham Rohilla 61, Kapil Hooda 56) vs Tripura.

Baroda 181 all out (Mitesh Patel 66, Ishan Porel 4/40) vs Bengal 24/1.

Rajasthan 275 all out (Rajesh Bishnoi 54, Cheepurapalli Stephen 5/51) vs Andhra 75/2.

Maharashtra 278/5 after 90 overs (Pavan Shah 165*, Mukhtar Hussain 3/61) vs Assam.

Madhya Pradesh 235/7 after 88 overs (Shubham Sharma 92) vs Gujarat.

Hyderabad 270/7 after 88 overs (Hanuma Vihari 59) vs Chandigarh.

Jharkhand 169 all out (Ajay Mandal 4/47) vs Chhattishgarh 135/4.

Meghalaya 148 all out (Edhen Tom 4/41, Sreesanth 2/40) vs Kerala 205/1.

Karnataka 392/5 (Manish Pandey 156, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 140*) vs Railways

Puducherry 309/6 (Paras Dogra 108) vs Jammu and Kashmir.

Services 176 all out (Devender Lochab 76, Deepak Dhapola 4/24) vs Uttarakhand 25/1

Uttar Pradesh 268/7 (Akshdeep Nath 91) vs Vidarbha.