New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI live updates: No Smriti Mandhana, Shafali and Meghana off to a flier
Live updates from India vs New Zealand third ODI in Queenstown.
Live updates
India 63/0 after 8 overs: It’s taken a while to heat up but we finally have a proper battle between Shafali Verma and the opponent’s premier seamer for this series... Lea Tahuhu might want to exchange notes with Katherine Brunt. That was some battle last year.
India 63/0 after 8 overs: Another six for Meghana and a life too! She takes Devine over midwicket and clears the rope for the 2nd time. Goes for another big shot, no timing on that one. But the catch is dropped at mid on by Rowe pedalling back, not able to hold on. In between the overs, some attention on Shafali from physio.
India 53/0 after 7 overs: A 50-run opening partnership comes up in the 7th over. Another four in that over for Shafali, cut behind point.
India 47/0 after 6 overs: Another shot through the offside from Shafali, deliciously timed for four.
India 40/0 after 5 overs: A one-run over from Tahuhu. Tries out a couple of bouncers at Meghana. Experience for you. There have been a few caught behind appeals from NZ so far, some noise heard on broadcast too but not given. Maybe creaky handles.
India 39/0 after 4 overs: 4, 4, 2 and 6 for Meghana! Rowe taken to the cleaners by the Indian opener. The six beautifully lofted over mid-off.
India 23/0 after 3 overs: Oh! Shafali Verma with a couple of boundaries off Tahuhu. Cut, then lofted down the ground.
India 15/0 after 2 overs: Oh another gorgeous shot by Meghana! Square cut for four off Mair (correction: Rowe). Some start for her again. How good has she been?
India 10/0 after 1 over: Meghana starts off with a brilliant extra cover drive for four and finishes the over with a glance through fine leg.
Confirmed XIs: Oh, there is Ekta Bisht as well.
India team news: Looks like Pooja Vastrakar is the one missing out with Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh (ODI debut) all in the XI. Interesting... an three-pronged seam attack from the overwhelming amount of spin in the 2nd ODI (selection today helped by availability of course). Sneh Rana gets a game as well. Taniya Bhati keeps wickets. Five changes then.
India team news: No Smriti Mandhana still for India it seems, and looks like Richa Ghosh is also missing out today. NZC have listed 13 players for India with Simran Bahadur as 12th. So, not sure about exact XI. We’ll have to wait a bit more for that.
After hitting the winning runs in the 2nd ODI, no Jess Kerr today for White Ferns and Sophie Devine is back as captain (she played 2nd ODI, just didn’t lead as they gave Amy Satterthwaite the captaincy for contingency planning). Hayley Jensen misses out too. Lauren Down and Frankie McKay get a game.
TOSS: WHITE FERNS won the toss and elected to bowl. Looks like no Smriti Mandhana still, awaiting confirmation.
First things first, Indian fans will be keenly looking for the starting XI. Will Smriti Mandhana be back in action?
03.00 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of New Zealand vs India, the third of five ODIs. A one-sided battle in the first, a thriller of a second match... now can Mithali Raj & Co begin bounce back after two defeats so far in this series in Queenstown?
