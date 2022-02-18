Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha are through to the playoff stage of the Pro Kabaddi League season after wins over Patna Pirates and U Mumba respectively.

The team from Delhi came up with a 26-23 win to snap the Pirates’ seven-match winning run to make it through to the second round of the competition.

Earlier, the UP Yoddha managed to pull off a 35-28 win over U Mumba to hand the Mumbai team its third consecutive loss, leaving them out of playoff contention. The Yoddhas however, are the third team so far to qualify for the knockouts. Three more places are still up for grabs.

Pawan rescues Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat’s stellar performance guided Bengaluru Bulls to a 46-24 victory against Haryana Steelers. The Bulls were desperate for a win to stay in contention for the playoffs. Sehrawat scored 20 points on the night – that included 13 raid points for a Super10 and seven tackle points for a Hi5.

The Steelers missed out on an opportunity to confirm their playoff berth, and will now have to beat leaders Pirates in their last league match to book their spot. The Bulls meanwhile have played all their matches, and currently sit in fourth place.