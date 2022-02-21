Jamshedpur FC underlined their might with a brilliant performance as they breezed past Chennaiyin 4-1 to move to second place, in a lopsided Indian Super League tie at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

Ritwik Das (23rd), Boris Singh (33rd) and Daniel Chima Chukwu (40th) got on the scoresheet before Deepak Devrani scored an own goal (46th) as Jamshedpur made it three wins on the spin to rack up 31 points from 16 matches.

For Chennaiyin, Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis (62nd) scored a consolation goal against his former side.

Chennaiyin are eighth in the table with 20 points from 17 matches and are all but out of the running for a semifinal berth. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, are in second place, behind only Hyderabad FC. However, they do have a game in hand over the league leaders.

