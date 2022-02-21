The fate of CK Nayudu Trophy and Senior Women’s T20, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be decided and the Local Organising Committee for 2023 ODI World Cup is likely to be formed when the BCCI Apex Council meets virtually on March 2.

The CK Nayudu Trophy for U-25 cricketers and Women’s Senior T20 event had to be postponed last month due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Ranji Trophy too was postponed but with the caseload coming down, the BCCI decided to organise the premier domestic event from 17 February. The first round was completed on Sunday.

The 14-point agenda for the meeting includes the organisation of these two domestic events with COVID-19 situation getting better across the country.

Also on the agenda is the formation of LOC for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The T20 World Cup last year could not take place in India due to the pandemic but the BCCI is looking forward to hosting another major ICC event next year.

The appointment of GM — Game Development will also be finalised after Dhiraj Malhotra left the role last month.

Education start-up Byju’s’ contract as the Indian cricket team sponsor is set to end on March 31 and there will be a discussion on that too. Byju’s had replaced Oppo as the team sponsor in July 2019.

The allotment for the five-match T20 series against South Africa in June will also be decided.

Central contracts of men and women cricketers will be ratified and so will be the first-of-its-kind sexual harassment policy of the BCCI.

The hosting fee hike for state associations is also on the agenda and so is the appointment of a Sports Science head at the National Cricket Academy.

The order passed in case of representation of Purvanchal Cricket Association will be ratified as well.