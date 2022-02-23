Alexander Zverev came dangerously close to striking the chair umpire with his racquet after he lost his doubles match at the Mexican Open late on Tuesday.

The singles World No 3 German had teamed up with Brazil’s Marcelo Melo, a former World No 1 doubles player. The duo however lost 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 to lucky losers Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in the opening round encounter.

Immediately after the players’ customary post-match handshake, Zverev was seen slamming his racquet against the umpire’s chair multiple times, coming very close to hitting the umpire. There was no remorse, however, as he continued to shout at the umpire.

No pretendo discutir con aficionados nuevos al tenis, cada quién tiene en su experiencia su percepción del deporte, pero lo de Alexander Zverev es grotesco e inaceptable, espero que tengan huevos y haya sanción. Si esto lo hace alguien más, lo suspenden.pic.twitter.com/7OkmXUy6wH — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊 (@Riverettii) February 23, 2022

Zverev was angered by an umpiring call he felt should have been given ‘out’, but was not. This was at 8-6 in the tiebreak. In rage, Zverev started hurling abuse at the umpire.

Presently, it is unclear what disciplinary sanctions the German will face, if he will face any at all.

Earlier, the 2020 US Open finalist won his first round singles match against American Jenson Brooksby at 4:54 AM local time, which was the latest ever finish to a professional tennis match.