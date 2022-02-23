Ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka set to begin on February 24 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, captain Rohit Sharma addressed a virtual press conference addressing the role of an all-format captain, the appointment of Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy, the management’s plans for Sanju Samson and more.

Fresh off a 3-0 win over the West Indies, the Indian team will look to do an encore against the Sri Lankan visitors. With key players such as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul missing the series, the upcoming series will be an opportunity for head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to provide enough game time to as many players as possible in the lead-up to the World T20 in Australia later this year.

Here are the excerpts from the press conference ahead of the first T20i against Sri Lanka in Lucknow:

On his captaincy:

It’s a huge honour. It’s a great feeling to be captaining India in all three formats. Obviously, I have a lot of challenges to look forward to now so once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team and a solid bunch of guys so looking forward to lead them on the park and see what we can create on the field.

On having a bowler as a vice-captain:

Honestly, it doesn’t really matter whether it is a batter or a bowler being a vice-captain. It’s the mind of the individual that matters and I think Jasprit Bumrah has a great mind in the game. I have seen it closely so yes, it is a good way for him to step into the leadership role now. He has taken his game to the next level, I’m sure he wants to continue to do that even further. But this is only going to get him more confident in whatever he wants to do on the field. I know him closely and I talk to him a lot about cricket and I understand what sort of a cricketing brain he has so it’s nice to have him there in that role.

On the team’s plans for Samju Samson:

That guy has got talent, man. Whenever we have seen him bat in the IPL and all of that, he has produced knocks where everyone goes over the moon watching that innings. He has got that skill set to succeed. That is the whole point about the spot. A lot of people have the skill set, a lot of people have talent. It is how you utilise them that is the most critical part and I think it is up to Sanju now to understand how he wants to utilise that talent and how he can maximise it because as a team, and as a management... we have seen a lot of potential and a lot of talent and we see a lot of match-winning abilities in that individual so I hope we give him that confidence when he gets playing for us, whenever he gets the opportunity. I hope he understands that and he’s definitely in consideration which is why he is part of this team. His back foot play is superb, some of the shots during the IPL such as the pick-up pull, the cut shorts, standing and delivering over bowlers’ heads so those kinds of shots are not easy to play and I believe that when you go to Australia, you need those kind of shot-making abilities and Samson definitely had it in him and I just him wish the best and hope that he utilises his potential to the maximum.

On workload management:

At the moment, I have no issues and I am looking forward to playing all the games. The workload always depends on what happens thereafter and you take it day by day and understand what you do and if a break is needed, you take a break and someone else comes in. You see how the other guy who can fill in, what sort of potential he has. At the moment, it seems to be okay.

More to follow...