New Zealand vs India, 5th ODI live: Harmanpreet returns, Meghna Singh removes Suzie Bates
Follow live updates of the fifth and final ODI between New Zealand and India at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.
Live updates
New Zealand 83/1 after 15 overs: What a first over from Rana. Quicker through the air and she gets more bite. An absolute peach of an arm-ball to Kerr. Beats her on pace and bounce. 2 runs from that over.
Gayakwad’s first 2 overs have gone for 23 runs and she is out of the attack. Not ideal for India’s frontline spinner.
DRINKS: NZ 81/1 after 14 overs. Time for a drinks break and for India, Amelia Kerr is once again looking in ominous touch. What a series the young allrounder is having.
New Zealand 77/1 after 13 overs: Ridiculous... think Amelia Kerr is playing either the cut shot and sweep shot for similar lines from Rajeshwari Gayakwad just by the sheer brilliance of her footwork. This is wonderful batting, cuts for four and then Devine finishes the over with a sweep. Kerr brings on 1000 runs in ODIs at an average of 40 and the 50-partnership comes up too,
New Zealand 65/1 after 12 overs: And now a rather risk-free 5-run over as Deepti comes on.
New Zealand 60/1 after 11 overs: Well that’s one way to put pressure on an already-under-pressure spin unit. Gayakwad is welcomed into the attack with a six over square leg by Devine and then Kerr with a lovely sweep (she has done that so brilliantly all through the series!) for four.
New Zealand 49/1 after 10 overs: Another wide for Meghna in the over, she has bowled a few of those already today but that could just be rustiness still. Her second game on tour. NZ though will be the happier side at the end of the first 10. Devine on 12 off 20 seems determined to go on for long.
New Zealand 45/1 after 9 overs: That over deserved to be a maiden. Terrific inswinger from Jhulan to Kerr, cuts her in half but the inside edge goes over the stumps and for four. Five dot balls otherwise.
New Zealand 41/1 after 8 overs: Tight over from Meghna there. Devine seems keen on taking her time today.
New Zealand 39/1 after 7 overs: Shocking back-up from Shafali for a relay throw and an extra run conceded. Brings Kerr on strike and she pulls one for four. That’s the small effect a poor fielding effort can have. Jhulan finishes the over with nice away swinger that followed an inswinger that draws the outside edge from Kerr but falls just short of Rana at first slip.
New Zealand 31/1 after 6 overs: Time for Amelia Kerr who is in desperate need of form and confidence and runs ahead of the World Cup.... (nah, we kid.)
WICKET! Over 5.3: Suzie Bates 17(25) lbw Meghna Singh Meghna Singh had bowled an absolute peach outside off & a few nice away swingers but also bowled a couple of wides in trying to move the ball away from close stumps. She finally gets the length & shape perfect and it results in Bates being LBW. New Zealand 27/1
Meghna Singh had bowled an absolute peach outside off & a few nice away swingers but also bowled a couple of wides in trying to move the ball away from close stumps. She finally gets the length & shape perfect and it results in Bates being LBW.
New Zealand 22/0 after 4 overs: Devine finishes the over with a lovely cover drive past deep point for four. A couple of wides from Meghna to start then bowls an absolute peach to Bates! Somehow missed everything. Fuller, shaping away, beats Bates all ends up.
New Zealand 14/0 after 3 overs: A streaky four behind the wickets for Bates followed by a lovely off drive. Commentators tells us Mithali apparently got hit by a stray ball before the toss and was down on the ground for a bit. Seems ok now, India really can’t afford another injury at this point.
New Zealand 4/0 after 2 overs: Meghna Singh with a tidy first over too. India have started with a deep point in place for Devine.
New Zealand 1/0 after 1 over: A couple of half shouts for LBW in that over but Jhulan on point to start as always! Apparently Mithali Raj said at toss (we didn’t get to see) that this was India’s strongest XI. Interesting take that, because the batting seems light. If the bowlers were in better form, you’d think India have gone with another batter. Let’s see if the unit can click together today.
03.30 am: Right then, one last time in Queenstown. The relatively better batting efforts have perhaps made them pick a bowler-heavy lineup with Richa & Deepti as their 5th & 6th batting options. Clearly worried about their bowling.
India playing XI (via BCCI):
- Smriti Mandhana
- Shafali Verma
- Mithali Raj (c)
- Deepti Sharma
- Harmanpreet Kaur
- Richa Ghosh (wk)
- Sneh Rana
- Jhulan Goswami
- Meghna Singh
- Rajeshwari Gayakwad
- Poonam Yadav
New Zealand playing XI (via BCCI):
- Suzie Bates
- Sophie Devine (c)
- Amelia Kerr
- Amy Satterthwaite
- Lauren Down
- Katey Martin (wk)
- Hayley Jensen
- Frances Mackay
- Hannah Rowe
- Rosemary Mair
- Fran Jonas
TEAM NEWS: One change for NZ says Devine (without revealing whether this is close to their best XI, really though their squad has clicked brilliantly through out). Fran Jonas comes in for Jess Kerr. No Lea Tahuhu still. It would seem India have made three changes. Harmanpreet back in the XI, it would seem in place of Yastika Bhatia. Meghna Singh retains her place (despite limping off with an injury last match), no Renuka Thakur. Jhulan Goswami back too, Pooja Vastrakar listed as 12th. Two spinners as Poonam Yadav in Renuka’s place comes back to partner Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
TOSS: WHITE FERNS WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT
03.00 am: Hello and welcome to live updates of the fifth and final ODI between New Zealand and India at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.
A one-sided battle in the first, a thriller of a second match, and another high-scoring third, a T20 that was dominated by Amelia Kerr’s brilliance... now can Mithali Raj & Co begin bounce back after four defeats so far in this series in Queenstown? The World Cup draws ever so closer and it could be crucial for India’s confidence to enter the warm-up matches with a win under their belt.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Amazon Prime Video India