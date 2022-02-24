Badminton Watch: Lakshya Sen on training with Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen, working with Morten Frost and more The 20-year-old, who is a bronze medalist at the world championships, has made rapid strides since joining the senior circuit two years ago. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen | BAI 🇮🇳 @lakshya_sen talks about his rise to world No.1⃣3⃣ in a short span of 2⃣ years on tour. 👌👍#BadmintonUnlimited pic.twitter.com/QuuduHgIf8— BWF (@bwfmedia) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. badminton indian badminton lakshya sen Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio