Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 152 as Karnataka scored 268/8 against Jammu & Kashmir on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match on Thursday.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal (8) fall early to Mujtaba Yousuf (2 for 44) after Karnataka won the toss and elected to bat.

Nair (267 balls, 21 fours, 1 six) and the other opening batter Ravikumar Samarth (45, 5 fours) then added 98 runs for the second wicket to steady the innings.

KV Siddharth, who hit a century in the opening match against Railways, helped Nair add 56 runs for the third wicket.

Nair grew in confidence and was on the lookout for runs. However, the dismissal of Siddharth sparked a mini collapse as Karnataka slipped from 164 for 2 to 190 for 190 for 5 and then 209 for 7 after losing Shreyas Gopal (7) and K Gowtham (2) to the veteran spinner Parvez Rasool (2 for 51).

Nair kept scoring runs even as he kept losing partners but he found an able ally in Ronit More, who made 23 from 59 balls and was involved in a vital 59-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

More, who batted resolutely, fell LBW to Yousuf off the final delivery of the day. The 30-year Nair holds the key if Karnataka has to reach a total of 300 in the first innings.

In the other match in the group, Pondicherry ended the opening day at 284 for 5, riding on veteran Paras Dogra’s unbeaten 207 (168 balls, 10 fours, 1 six).

Porel shines

Wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel continued his fine form with a second half century on the trot as Bengal took an upper-hand on day one of their Ranji Trophy group B match against Hyderabad at the Barabati Stadium on Thursday.

Abhishek, who scored a resilient second innings unbeaten half-century in their thrilling win over Baroda in the last match, once again provided the resistance for Bengal batting at No.8 with a quick 62-ball 73 (10x4) to take them to 242 in 70.2 overs after they were sent in.

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar rattled the Hyderabad top-order by dismissing opener Akshath Reddy (0) and Tilak Varma (0) in successive overs to finish day one on 15/2, trailing by 227 runs.

Like against Baroda when Abhishek and Shahbaz Ahmed produced a match-winning 108-run unbroken stand, the duo showed Bengal the way after they were reeling at 116/6, following the loss of Sayan Sekhar Mondal (34), Anustup Majumdar (29) and veteran Manoj Tiwary (2) in the space of just nine runs.

Abhishek took charge in the partnership with 10 boundaries on both sides of the wicket, while Shahbaz chipped in with a 61-ball 40 (2x4) in their 74-run stand for the seventh wicket.

But Abhishek could not convert it into a bigger score and was cleaned up by Ravi Teja to get out for 73.

“I tried to stay positive, played with positive intent and tried to perform what I’ve practiced so far. I’m also disappointed not to have converted my start and miscued the delivery,” Abhishek said.

“There was no extra pressure. I was confident, as in the last match also I had done the same job while coming in to bat lower down the order,” added the player, who made a gritty 53 not out in his debut innings.

Earlier, Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for zero by Ravi Teja while Sudip Gharami (14) also got out cheaply as the Hyderabad seam duo of Ravi Teja (3/48) and debutant B Punnaiah (2/32) rocked the top-order before left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan (5/71) came into the act.

Saini impresses

Ishant Sharma bowled only one short spell of four overs but his Team India colleague Navdeep Saini along with the spinners dismissed Jharkhand for a below par 251 on the opening day of Delhi’s second Group H must-win Ranji Trophy match on Thursday.

Ishant and Saini’s entry made Delhi’s attack stronger but the lanky fast bowler (4-1-14-0) after a gingerly first spell was never brought back for a second spell.

It didn’t affect much as Saini (12-2-37-3) along with left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra (18-3-65-3) and two part-time off-break bowlers Lalit Yadav (13-0-46-2) and Nitish Rana (14-2-41-2) got wickets at regular intervals to deflate Jharkhand.

At stumps, Delhi were 28 for 1, losing Yash Dhull (5)‘s wicket with Dhruv Shorey (15 batting) and Himmat Singh (5 batting) at the crease.

Jharkhand skipper Virat Singh (103 off 171 balls) and opener Nazim Siddiqui (52) were the only two significant contributors.

In fact, Delhi didn’t need Ishant with the slow track aiding spinners and Saini also worked up decent pace to keep the batters in tight leash during his multiple spells.

The only stand that was worth talking about was between Utkarsh Singh (21) and Nazeem as they added 78 for second wicket in quick time.

Left-handed Virat, who struck 15 fours and a six, could never be in control as only No 10 Sushant Mishra (20) gave him some support for the ninth wicket which yielded 39. The skipper then added another 51 for the final wicket with Ashish Kumar on way to his fourth first-class ton.

When Delhi batted, Dhull tasted his first failure at senior level after twin hundreds as he edged one from Ashish to keeper Kumar Kushagra.

Meanwhile, seasoned Tamil Nadu batters Baba Indrajith (127) and Baba Aparajith (101 batting) added 207 for the third wicket as the formidable outfit scored 308 for 4 against Chattisgarh in another match of the same group.

Indrajith hit 21 fours in 141 balls and was more attacking of the two while Aparajith had eight fours and two sixes in his kitty. Currently, hard-hitting M Shahrukh Khan is giving him company at 28.

Brief scores

At Barabati Stadium: Bengal 242; 70.2 overs (Abhishek Porel 73, Shahbaz Ahmed 40; Tanay Thyagarajan 5/71, Ravi Teja 3/48, B Punnaiah 2/32). Hyderabad 15/2; 9 overs (Mukesh Kumar 2/3).

At Vikas Cricket Ground: Chandigarh 168; 62.3 overs (Manan Vohra 43, Raj Bawa 32; Abhimanyusingh Rajput 5/47, Bhargav Bhatt 2/27, Babashafi Pathan 2/30). Baroda 80/1; 21 overs.

Stumps Day 1 : Karnataka 268 for eight in 90 overs (R Samarth 45, Karun Nair 152 batting (267b, 21x4, 1x6), Mujtaba Yousuf two for 44, Umran Malik two for 35, Parvez Rasool two for 51) Jammu and Kashmir.

Pondicherry 284 for five in 89 overs (Neyan Shyam Kangayan 49, (No.4) Paras Dogra 107 batting (168b, 10x4, 1x6), D Rohit 41, Rahul Sharma three for 50) vs Railways.

Jharkhand 1st Innings 251 (Virat Singh 103, Navdeep Saini 3/37, VIkas Mishra 3/65). Delhi 1st Innings 28/1 (Yash Dhull 5).

Tamil Nadu 1st Innings 308/4 (Baba Indrajith 127, Baba Aparajith 101 batting) vs Chattisgarh.

