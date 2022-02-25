Pro Kabaddi final Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi live updates: Patna get the first all-out
Updates from season 8 PKL final as the two top teams battle to decide champions.
Pro Kabaddi final preview: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, a battle between the season’s best
Scroll.in’s Shahid Judge will provide updates from the venue.
Live updates
Shahid Judge: Things potentially getting feisty between Shadloui and Naveen. The Delhi raider claims a touch, the Patna defender disagrees and calls for a review when the umpires side with Naveen. Final verdict.... Review unsuccessful. Naveen gets the point.
First half, Dabang Delhi 8-12 Patna Pirates: ALL OUT! The score was close enough but Delhi kept losing players without reviving anyone. Eventually leads to an allout as Sandeep runs himself out of bounds.
Shahid Judge: The Haryanvi lingo is high in the Delhi defence. Joginder and Sandeep yelling instructions at each other
First half, Dabang Delhi 5-7 Patna Pirates: Shadloui now leads a defensive move on Naveen that sees Patna make the first big move of the night on the scoreboard. An allout coiuld be imminent. Three on the mat for Delhi.
First half, Dabang Delhi 5-6 Patna Pirates: It’s all raiders and bonus points here. Neither defence yet to make an impact.
Shahid Judge: In the battle between Naveen and Shadloui, Naveen draws first blood with a touch point on the Iranian defender. It’s Delhi’s first touch point of the night
First half, Dabang Delhi 1-1 Patna Pirates: Naveen starts with a bonus point, an empty raid from Patna. Prashant Kumar Rai then brings Patna on board with a touch on Joginder Narwal.
HERE WE GO! The countdown done, Naveen Kumar will begin proceedings for Delhi.
Shahid Judge: The teams have walked out to fancy music, national anthem time.
Delhi’s veterans step up
The Dabang Delhi outfit was thought to be a one-man army, and their season threatened to derail when Naveen was ruled out through injury. But that’s when the veteran stars of the team stepped up.
Captain Joginder Narwal has played 100 PKL matches, Manjeet Chhillar has played 131, Jeeva Kumar has played 135, and the mercurial Sandeep Narwal has 148 caps. On the bench, there’s even the former India captain and Padma Shri Ajay Thakur with 120 PKL matches under the belt.
Ruthless Pirates
Unlike Delhi, the Pirates went big in their wins. In fact, they finished the group stage with a stunning positive 120-point difference at the end of 22 matches – that included 16 wins, one draw and five losses. In their 23rd match, they beat UP Yoddha 38-27 in the semi-final.
And this from a team that, at the start of the season, at least on paper, had no such bonafide superstar in the raiding department at least. This is the first term since the emergence of Pardeep Narwal that the Pirates have been without the star raider.
Pardeep and Patna went different ways when he decided to enter the auction rather than be retained, fetching a record Rs 1.65 crore salary. In place of Pardeep, Patna sought the services of a list of talented players, but none with as high a profile as Pardeep.
And that combination worked as everyone has chipped in with points.
We will have updates from Shahid Judge at the venue as well during the course of this blog.
08.15 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of Pro Kabaddi season 8 final where Patna Pirates take on Dabang Delhi.
Patna showed their squad superiority in the semi-final against U.P. Yoddha with their defence completely nullifying the raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill. Similarly, Delhi, Season 7 runners up, relied on their experienced defence to stop Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat to secure another shot at winning the coveted title.
Coaches’ corner
Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh: “I am very proud of my team and their achievements this season. All of them have played their role to perfection which has resulted in us qualifying for the final of PKL Season 8. We are really excited to be playing Dabang Delhi K.C. who are a good team with a balance of both, young and experienced players. Patna Pirates have shown great consistency and strength in offence and defence right through the tournament. We will have certain plans to tackle Naveen Kumar and their powerful raiders, but we will also have our strategies for the entire team as well. I am confident with my team, and I know that they will give more than 100 per cent to ensure we win the title for the fourth time. This is going to be a thrilling final and we can’t wait for it.”
Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Kumar Hooda: “It gives us immense pleasure to be in the final of PKL Season 8. This tournament is the best in the world and to be among the top two out of 12 teams is a special feeling. Patna Pirates are one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. They have got really good players who can turn the match around at any moment. But we also have a good team and we will make our strategies according to them. Mohammadreza Shadloui will be among our top concerns, but we will make our plans for him. I am confident with my team and they have shown their capability throughout the season and in the semi-final. On the day, it’s anybody’s game, but I can guarantee that it will be a great final.”
