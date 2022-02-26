Jordan Murray came off the bench to score the winner as Jamshedpur FC edged past NorthEast United FC 3-2 on Friday to stay one point away from a first semifinal berth in the Indian Super League.

Seiminlen Doungel (35th) gave Jamshedpur the lead before Greg Stewart (59th) made it 2-0 in the second half at the PJN Stadium.

But in the space of two minutes, Laldanmawia Ralte (59th) and Marcelinho (67th) found the back of the net to level matters. However, in the end, Murray came on and scored the winner for the Red Miners to underline their tag as one of the contenders for the League Shield and the title this season.

Jamshedpur now have 34 points from 17 matches and will need just one point to ensure a semifinal spot. They have a game in hand against league leaders Hyderabad FC, who have played 18 matches and have 35 in their kitty.

For NorthEast United, all is lost and a defeat means they are rooted to 10th place with 13 points from 19 games. They take on SC East Bengal in their final game of the season.