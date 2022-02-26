Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Spain live: Savita Punia, Manpreet Singh’s side in action at home
The India and Spain women’s teams are in action first followed by the men’s teams in Bhubaneshwar.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Long read: Interview with India women’s hockey coach Janneke Schopman
Live updates
‘This group of girls is special’
In a free-wheeling conversation with Scroll.in, Schopman discusses her vision for the Indian team and how she wants to go about achieving it.
04.45 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey as Savita Punia and Manpreet Singh lead their teams out for back-to-back matches against Spain in Odisha today and tomorrow in what promises to be intriguing set of four FIH Pro League matches.
Saturday 26 February
India v Spain (women) 17:00 IST
India v Spain (men) 19:30 IST
Sunday 27 February
India v Spain (women) 17:00 IST
India v Spain (men) 19:30 IST
