Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Spain live: Sangita scores on debut but India trail 1-2 after Q1
Both India men and women defeated Spain on Saturday, and will be looking to make it a perfect weekend in Odisha.
Live updates
Q2, India 2-1 Spain: A really pacy counter down the right flank from defence to attack, Navneet to Sharmila then Vandana but great tackle just as the latter got into a good position.
Q1, India 1-2 Spain: GOAL, SPAIN! Maialen Garcia gets a superb deflection to a hit from the PC and it lifts over Savita into the goal. Spain lead at the end of the quarter.
Q1, India 1-1 Spain: Two PCs for Spain, both saved by Savita and Co, but there is another one coming. Big pressure from the visitors again.
Q1, India 0-1 Spain, GOAL INDIA! Seconds after Savita’s goal came under immense pressure debutant Sangita Kumari comes with a brilliant solo effort to score her first goal! Brilliant dribble into the circle and finish. She was losing control but got the shot away. Superb, superb moment for the youngster.
Q1, India 0-1 Spain: Begona Garcia is causing all sorts of problems for India at the start. This is a super fast start, Spain looking to go vertical every chance they get.
Q1, India 0-1 Spain: GOAL, SPAIN! Begona Garcia with a poacher’s finish, and Spain have the perfect start. A brilliant move from left to right, and back through the center. The shot was going wide, then Garcia gets a superb touch into goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Spain: An even start for both sides.
PUSHBACK! Sangita Kumari makes her India debut today. Special moment for the 19 year old. India are without Gurjit Kaur today... neither in the starting XI, nor on the bench. That’s their two main scoring outlets missing in action today.
Team news: The commentators mentioned Gurjit Kaur is not involved today. She is certainly not in the starting XI for India, remains to be seen if she is on the bench or not. A big part of India’s scoring plans, she will be a miss if absent.
India coach Janneke Schopman: We were clinical, we want to do more with the ball and have more chances. We want to compete with Spain from the start today.
First up... India women take on Spain, a higher-ranked side. The European side had a strong start but Savita Punia and Co finished brilliantly to win 2-1.
Can they make it 4 wins out of 4?
04.55 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey as Savita Punia and Manpreet Singh lead their teams out for back-to-back matches against Spain in Odisha today in what promises to be another cracking set of FIH Pro League matches.
Sunday 27 February
India v Spain (women) 17:00 IST
India v Spain (men) 19:30 IST
Hockey FIH Pro League: Back in Odisha after away tests, Indian men and women’s teams take on Spain
FIH Pro League – 26 February 2022
Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (IND)
Result: Women’s Match
India 2, Spain 1
Player of the Match, Devi Sharmila (IND)Result: Men’s Match 2
India 5, Spain 4
Player of the Match: Jaskaran Singh (IND)
Screenshots courtesy: Disney+Hotstar / FIH