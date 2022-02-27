Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third and final match of the T20I series against Sri Lanka after being hit on the head while batting during the second match on Saturday.

“Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal,” read a statement release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion.”

The left-hander had scored an impressive 89 during India’s win in the opening match of the three-game series against the Sri Lankans last Thursday in Lucknow.

On Saturday though, a short-delivery by Lahiru Kumara hit Kishan on the helmet, and he appeared to feel the effects of it. He was deemed fit to continue by the physio, scoring 16 off 15.

India went on to win the match by seven wickets, securing the series win with one match left to play.

Before the series began, India lost the services of pacer Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav, who had suffered injuries during the third T20I against the West Indies recently. Ruturaj Gaikwad was then ruled out, with Mayank Agarwal brought in as a replacement.