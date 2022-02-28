EUROPEAN FOOTBALL Watch: Benfica’s Ukrainian player Roman Yaremchuk given a standing ovation and captain’s armband The 26-year-old striker is the only player from Ukraine in Benfica, and was shown great support by fans and teammates during the league match against Vitoria. Scroll Staff An hour ago Roman Yaremchuk acknowledges the crowd during Benfica's match against Vitoria | Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP 🇺🇦 Unidos! 🤝#EPluribusUnum #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/agygSfGrCN— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) February 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Roman Yaremchuk Benfica Ukraine Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio