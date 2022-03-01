NorthEast United played a 1-1 draw in their final league game of the season against fellow strugglers SC East Bengal in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Goals from Marco Sahanek and Antonio Perosevic managed to split the points either way as Khalid Jamil’s men ended the season with only three wins. As for SC East Bengal, their winless run extended to seven matches.

Marco Sahanek (45+1’) scored his first goal for NEUFC to give them the lead in the first half but the equaliser came through Antonio Perosevic (55’ P) who scored from a precise penalty.

SC East Bengal will pull the curtains on their ISL season by playing Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday while NorthEast United’s campaign has come to an end.

