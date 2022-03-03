Sri Lanka in India Watch: Grateful that I've been able to make it to 100, says Virat Kohli ahead of landmark Test The first Test against Sri Lanka set to be played in Mohali will be the former captain’s 100th appearance in the format. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago File photo of Virat Kohli | AFP 'I never thought i'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that i've been able to make it to 100' - @imVkohli on his landmark Test.Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ. Stay tuned! #VK100 pic.twitter.com/SFehIolPwb— BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli India vs Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Tour of India Mohali