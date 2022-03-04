Rod Marsh was remembered as “a colossal figure” in Australian cricket Friday who gave close to 50 years’ service to the sport as tributes poured in after he died following a heart attack at a charity event last week.

The 74-year-old, who played 96 Tests and was later a long-time national selector, had been in an induced coma and passed away peacefully in an Adelaide hospital on Friday morning, his family confirmed.

“His partnership with legendary fast bowler Dennis Lillee is the most prolific bowler-wicketkeeper union in Test history, with ‘caught Marsh, bowled Lillee’ recorded 95 times,” cricket.com.au wrote in their tribute.

His former captain and long-time friend Ian Chappell told Channel Nine that Marsh was respected by all those he played with and against.

“His tentacles were pretty widespread in cricket, so there were a lot of people that knew him, and even if somebody didn’t necessarily like him, they respected him,” Chappell said.

“He was always happy to have a yarn, he had a good sense of humour, anybody that met him enjoyed his company.”

Marsh was also director of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s national academy from 2001-2005 and was credited with helping rejuvenate their national team.

He leaves behind wife Roslyn and sons Daniel, Paul and Jamie.

Marsh had been at a charity event in Queensland state last week when he collapsed, with son Paul on Monday announcing his father remained in an induced coma.

“We are so grateful for all the love and support our family has received from so many people over the last week,” they said in a statement. “It has given us strength in the most difficult week of our lives.”

Perth-born Marsh made his international debut in 1970 against England before retiring in 1984 with what was then a world-record 355 Test dismissals, 95 off the bowling of legendary paceman Dennis Lillee.

Nicknamed “Iron Gloves”, he also played 92 ODIs and as a dashing left-hander was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century against Pakistan in 1982.

After his playing career, he remained closely linked to the game as head of the Australian Cricket Academy, helping nurture dozens of players including Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Justin Langer, before becoming chairman of selectors.

Tributes for Marsh

Current Test captain Pat Cummins hailed him as “a colossal figure in Australian cricket who gave close to 50 years of incredible service”.

“When I think of Rod I think of a generous and larger-than-life character who always had a life-loving, positive and relaxed outlook, and his passing leaves a massive void in the Australian cricket community,” said Cummins, who is in Pakistan for Australia’s first Test tour since 1998.

Marsh was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009 and ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice paid tribute to the likeable Australian.

“It is incredibly sad to hear of Rod’s passing,” Allardice said.

“He was a true legend of the game who has been part of international cricket for more than 50 years. His skill and talent with the gloves was exceptional, holding the world record for the number of dismissals at the time of his retirement.

“But his legacy has gone way beyond what he achieved on the field. An ICC Hall of Fame inductee in 2009, he played a significant role in developing young cricketers all around the world, including through his time as the inaugural director of coaching at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, a facility that future generations of players from all countries will continue to benefit from. He will be sorely missed and the thoughts of everyone at the ICC are with his family and friends.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Marsh was his favourite player growing up and called him “a fierce competitor and a fine sportsman who valued what the game stood for”.

“He will be remembered as one of Australia’s greatest ever Test cricket players,” he added.

Batting great Mark Waugh said Marsh was “an absolute icon”.

England’s Barmy Army supporter group paid tribute too:

