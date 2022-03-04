The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup started in dramatic fashion as West Indies defeated hosts New Zealand by three runs in a last over thriller.

After New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl, West Indies set a target of 260. The star of the Stafanie Taylor-led side was Hayley Matthews, who was asked to open the innings in the tournament opener. Scoring 119 off 128, Matthews was supported by Taylor (30), Shemaine Campbell (20) and Chedean Nation (36).

Sophie Devine, boosted by dropped opportunities and botched run-out opportunities, appeared to be on her way to leading her team to victory before she was dismissed for 108 in the 44th over. Katey Martin (44) and Jess Kerr (25) kept their side in the hunt.

Deandra Dottin was handed the ball in the 49th over with New Zealand needing six off six. She claimed the wickets of the well-set Martin and Kerr before Fran Jonas succumbed to a last ball run-out.

After the game, captain Taylor revealed how Dottin asked for the ball before the last over and went on to get the job done.

“Selman was supposed to bowl the last over. But she was like ‘skip, I want the ball... give me the ball’ and I was like OK, you and coach will discuss this after. I will give you the ball, do your thing,” said Taylor.

Hayley Mathews, who was adjudged the player of the match, added: “Just the fight we showed. To beat a team like New Zealand, to beat them in their home is a great achievement. The fight that we showed was immense. For me to come out here and put on a performance in the opening game, and win the game, feels really good. Hopefully we can carry the momentum through the tournament.”