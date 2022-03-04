Australia’s Shane Warne, one of the all-time great cricketers, died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday, according to a report by Fox Cricket.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” the statement read.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” it added.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The announcement came just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of cricket’s outstanding wicketkeepers.

Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. He played 145 Tests and 194 One-Day Internationals and took 708 and 293 wickets respectively in the two formats.

Shane Warne's career bowling record Format Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 5-fors Test 145 273 708 8/71 25.41 2.65 57.4 37 ODI 194 191 293 5/33 25.73 4.25 36.3 1 ESPNCricinfo

Reactions came in from a stunned cricketing community.

Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 4, 2022

Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed https://t.co/gduLY9bIwg — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 4, 2022

Australian Legend@rajasthanroyals Legend



Was an honour to know you and work with you



This man is a LEGEND ❤️❤️#theking 😢 https://t.co/InZb4mH8fH — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 4, 2022

Sometimes it’s difficult to remember people who you idolize are human .

It’s impossible to think they’ll leave us.



Such a young age with so much more to give to our game. This is a big loss to the cricketing world.



🕊 RIP Shane Warne🕊 — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was one of only two men to take over 1,000 international wickets.



He was man-of-the-match at Lord's during @CricketAus' 1999 Men's @cricketworldcup final victory & won every Test he played in at this Ground.



He will be remembered as one of the greats of our game. https://t.co/XE5rCWXQUx pic.twitter.com/8LIAriPw1L — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 4, 2022

On Saturday morning, Warne’s Twitter handle had a message reacting to the death of former Australian wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh.