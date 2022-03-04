Yash Dubey continued his onslaught and reached an unbeaten 224 to guide Madhya Pradesh to an imposing 474/5 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Kerala on Friday.

Dubey was unbeaten on 105 and he continued to take apart a listless Kerala attack on a track conducive for the batters at the Saurashtra Cricket Association ground C.

He and seasoned campaigner Rajat Patidar, who was unbeaten on 75, made the opposition attack toil hard.

The 28-year-old Indore-born Patidar also notched up his hundred and then went on to make 142 off 327 balls even, hammering 23 boundaries.

In an Elite Group D match against Odisha, Sarfaraz Khan put Mumbai on top with his second century of the season. The right-hander, who slammed 275 in the opening round, continued his fine form and hit an unbeaten 107 on Friday.

Ajinkya Rahane got out for a first-ball duck after Odisha got bowled-out for 284. But Mumbai found themselves on top in the contest thanks to Sarfaraz’s ton, an unbeaten 77 by Armaan Jaffer and a 53 by skipper Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order. They ended day two at 259/3.

Dubey, a right-handed batter, was also playing shots at will, as he struck 29 fours and one maximum in his unbroken 526-ball knock.

He converted his hundred into a double century and ensured that the side neared the 500-run mark.

Dubey and Patidar forged a mammoth 277-run stand for the third wicket to take the game away from Kerala.

But when it looked like Patidar also would go on to score big, Jalaj Saxena trapped him in front of the wicket, as Madhya Pradesh lost its third wicket for 365.

MP skipper Aditya Shrivastava (9) was also dismissed cheaply as Kerala tried to make a comeback.

But the fall of wickets did not deter 23-year-old Dubey from playing his shots. He found an able ally in Akshat Raghuwanshi (50), who had made a century on debut, and the duo kept frustrating the Kerala bowlers.

Raghuwanshi also reached his half century, but soon after, he was run-out. He and Dubey added 84 runs for the fifth wicket.

When stumps were drawn, Dubey had Mihir Hirwani (0) for company. For Kerala, Jalaj Saxena (2/83) was the pick of the bowlers.

MP came into the game after beating Gujarat and Meghalaya and have 13 points. Kerala are also placed at 13 points, and so whoever wins or takes the first innings lead goes to the knockouts.

